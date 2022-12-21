Starting Point provides services for victims of domestic and sexual violence. The agency’s outreach model is one of intention and impact. When there is a specific need, the agency endorses a focused intention, such as providing guidance for managing trauma, as they did Monday, Dec. 5, at the Whitney Center in Jackson after a tragic loss. In return, the outreach team relies on the community to assess the impact and provide feedback. This feedback is used to determine further assistance or if a different focus is necessary.

In Jackson, advocates met with groups and individuals to process and chart a course of action together for continued care. Other recent tragedies contributed to the community’s trauma, causing accumulated stress, which advocates were sensitive to just as they are with individual victims who have compounded trauma.

