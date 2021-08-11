Mosquito- and tick-borne infections, including West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis, Jamestown Canyon virus and Lyme disease are a serious summer health concern for residents and visitors to New Hampshire.
The state Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services, recommends the following practices to avoid mosquito- and tick-borne infections.
1. Eliminate habitat and breeding locations.
Mosquitoes
Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Remove outdoor items that hold water (old tires, cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots).
Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers, clean roof gutters and ensure proper drainage.
If not in use, empty and/or cover swimming pools, wading pools and hot tubs.
Turn over wheelbarrows and change water in birdbaths at least twice weekly.
Ticks
Minimizing areas where hosts for the ticks, such as rodents and deer, can congregate to eat, sleep or feed.
2. Be aware of where mosquitoes and ticks live.
Weeds, tall grass, and bushes provide an outdoor home for mosquitoes and ticks, alike.
Make sure that doors and windows have tightfitting screens. Repair or replace all screens in your home that have tears or holes.
Resting mosquitoes can often be flushed from indoor resting sites by using sweeping motions under beds, behind bedside tables etc. and once in flight, exterminated prior to sleeping at night.
Avoid tick-infested areas. If in tick-infested areas, walk in the center of trails to avoid contact with overgrown grass, brush, and leaf litter at trail edges.
3. Protect yourself from bites.
When outside, wear protective clothing such as socks, long-sleeved shirts, and long pants (preferably tucked in socks). Light-colored clothing helps you spot ticks.
Wear insect repellents, such as one containing 30 percent or less DEET (N,N-diethyl-methyl-meta-toluamide), Picaridin, para-menthane-diol, IR3535, or 2-undecanone or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
Treat clothing with permethrin, ideal for hunters as it is odorless when dry.
Vitamin B, ultrasonic devices, incense, and bug zappers have not been shown to be effective in preventing mosquito bites.
Shower as soon as possible after spending time outdoors.
Check for ticks daily, on you and your pets. Ticks can hide under the armpits, behind the knees, in the hair, and in the groin.
Wash and dry clothing after being outdoors. Tumble clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing. If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed.
Early removal of ticks can reduce the risk of infection. Inspect all body surfaces carefully, and remove attached ticks with tweezers. Monitor your health closely after a tick bite and be alert for symptoms of illness. Contact your physician to discuss testing and treatment.
