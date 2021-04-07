CONWAY — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas visited the Memorial Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the former Mount Washington Observatory Weather Discovery Center in North Conway on Friday, April 2, to tour the facility and learn how the local hospital is weathering the pandemic.
Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen said he announced the congressman’s visit in a meeting that mornin,g and staff were pleased to have him visit.
“I think it’s great that he’s coming to visit and I think the staff really appreciate him giving attention to Carroll County and our valley and to the great work they’re doing everyday,” he said.
The stop was part of a tour Pappas made of the Mount Washington Valley that day which included SAU 9 and Conway Town Hall in Conway, Hobbs Brewing Co. Tap Room in Ossipee and Morrisseys’ Front Porch restaurant in Wolfeboro.
Pappas (D-N.H.), who received his first vaccine shot on Wednesday, March 31, at the Southern New Hampshire University vaccination site in Hooksett, asked about current operations and plans for the future of the clinic as well as how the pandemic has affected the hospital financially.
Mathisen and other members of the staff involved in the clinic met Pappas outside the building where they talked for a few minutes before going inside for a tour.
They talked about the challenges of running the vaccination clinic, from turning a recently closed museum space into a health clinic and creating a steady flow of patients while keeping people adequately spaced apart to coordinating appointments in three different electronic scheduling systems and taking over appointments from the National Guard clinic in Tamworth when it shut down.
Will Owen, RN, Memorial's emergency preparedness coordinator, said “I can’t tell you how many times we make a plan as a group and then three days later we’re like OK, that’s not going to work or new guidance comes out.”
“And that’s OK, that’s what we do. We’re used to it at this point,” Mathisen said.
Owen said he has been grateful for the ongoing support of MaineHealth, the health-care system which includes Memorial as well as Maine Medical Center in Portland and several other hospitals in Maine.
“We use the word pivot a lot,” said Mathisen. “We pivoted a lot but we don’t think there’s another mission for our hospital more important than this right now.”
He said early on, the MaineHealth CEO asked Mathisen and presidents of other hospitals in the system what they saw their mission as — vaccinating their patients or being a community leader in vaccination efforts.
“We all said for the community. That’s how we approached this and it was the right decision,” he said.
Pappas said he spoke with Perry Plummer earlier in the week and Plummer said bigger vaccination sites like Memorials would probably be shutting down by summer to be replaced by doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other more traditional vaccination sites.
Owen said, “I’ve already started thinking about that and what it will look like.” But he added it is hard to plan for as medical practices are still catching up with a backlog of patients from the shutdown a year ago. Added to that are the complications of multiple doses and the need to use them within a limited period of time.
“At some point that’s going to have to happen, but when the right point will be is something to be determined,” he said. “We’ll just continue to watch our schedule,” he said, and will adjust as the needs change.
At this point, Mathisen said, “We’re not ready even remotely close to going there because right now if we tried to do that, it would shut down primary care.”
But hospital officials acknowledged that with new options for getting the vaccine in town — Walgreens and Hannaford now offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment — and as more vaccine becomes available, people are becoming more relaxed about getting the vaccine.
Data analyst Tracy Kanzler said the hosptial staff continue to call people to come in for an earlier appointment when they have openings in the schedule, and now they are more likely to be told the individual got an earlier appointment elsewhere or are willing to wait for the appointment already scheduled.
“It’s not as big a deal,” she said, as it was in February.
Pappas nodded and said, “It was a golden ticket then.”
Kanzler agreed and said, “It doesn’t feel so out of reach anymore. But tha’s a good problem to have.”
Hospital staff said it has also been difficult to turn people away from the clinic, particularly those hospital patients who happen to live across the border in Fryeburg, Maine.
“It’s hard for us as a border town. We have a lot of patients that we feel are part of our community,” Owen said, adding that he understands why the decision was made to limit vaccinations to New Hampshire residents since the vaccine is being destributed to states based on population.
“The hope is as we get a few more weeks down teh road, another month or two, we’re going to have the supply to work through some of these challenges,” Pappas said.
In response to a question from the Sun about the Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision not to extend vaccinations to out-of-state students who are living on college campuses in New Hampshire, Pappas said, “I think people who are residing here who are part ofour community should have the opportunity to get the vaccine once we have the supply of doses that is adequate. We now have about 60,000 (per week) that we’re administering in New Hampshire. That’s up from 20,000 just about a month and a half ago. So we’re making great progress.”
He added that college and university council is talking with the governor’s office to see if there’s a way to modify the vaccination plan in the short term, “But I think as we talk about what we need to keep our entire state safe, you know, the virus doesn’t know the difference if a person has a New Hampshire ID or doesn’t have a New Hampshire ID. But if they’re residing here, spending their time here, their protection from teh virus is just as important as anyone else’s.”
Pappas asked about how the pandemic and such things as the COVID-19 testing center and vaccination clinc have affected Memorial’s bottom line, and extended the help of his office if the hospital needs assistance in accessing COVID-19 funds.
Mathisen said the hospital has been supported well with funding for the testing center and initial preparations for a surge in cases, and the hospital is going to be working with the state to update a contract for COVID-19 related services.
“We’re working with the state closely and I think we’ll get more funds,” he said adding that the hospital also expects more funding from the federal level.
Pappas thanked the staff for the tour and for their work in vaccinating the community.
“This is terrific. I really appreciate the look around,” he said.
Owen told Pappas that the vaccination clinic has been very rewarding for Memorial staff and volunteers.
“The atmosphere in this building everyday is unbelievable,” he said. “We have nurses who are ending their career and they’re like, this is the best thing I could have done to end my career because everyone who comes in is happy and thanks you.”
“There’s a light you can see. You’ve still got to be careful,” he said, but people feel encouraged and know they are truly making a difference.
