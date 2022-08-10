CONCORD — Last month, New Hampshire joined states across the country in adopting 988, the new three-digit dialing, texting and chat code for people experiencing a suicidal, mental health or substance misuse-related crisis.
The addition of 988 will augment the state’s current crisis services landscape, providing an easy-to-remember number that will route callers to the national network of more than 200 call centers through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
“New Hampshire remains committed to providing streamlined access to mental health support services and providing on demand assistance through 988 is another positive step in that direction,” said Gov. Chris Sununu.
“The implementation of 988 in New Hampshire gives people who need mental health support one more way to access immediate assistance,” said DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette. “As we continue to focus on implementing the priorities of the state’s 10-year Mental Health Plan, 988 aligns well with our goal of amplifying our efforts around suicide prevention and creating a mental health crisis system that is responsive, accessible, and coordinated, in order to reduce the number of deaths by suicide in our state.”
The option to call 988 will not replace the Department of Health and Human Service’s current crisis services, New Hampshire Rapid Response, which became effective on Jan. 1.
New Hampshire Rapid Response provides mental health crisis services via phone, text and chat for children, youth and adults in New Hampshire who may be experiencing a mental health or substance misuse crisis.
New Hampshire Rapid Response is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can deploy mobile crisis teams to meet people with more intensive needs, right in their communities. As of May, mobile crisis teams have been deployed 2,840 times.
The 988 lifeline is an addition to other three-digit response systems such as 911 and 211. It is designed as a national model specifically to create an alternative to 911 for behavioral health crises that do not require a law enforcement or emergency services response. As a national system, 988 routes calls by area code, which means that a caller from an area code outside of New Hampshire will reach a call center in their area code’s corresponding state. The 211 number will remain a non-emergency number to connect with community resources and The Doorway, New Hampshire’s substance misuse access point.
Over the past several years, the department has made critical investments to strengthen the New Hampshire’s mental health system, including the Children’s System of Care, increasing capacity for inpatient treatment, and building more community-based services to ensure that children, youth and adults have access to the behavioral health supports they need, when they need them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.