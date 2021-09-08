CONWAY — Memorial Hospital recently welcomed eight new medical assistant students. The students are participating in the hospital’s first-ever medical assistant apprenticeship program, in partnership with White Mountains Community College.
Tuition and fees for the program are funded by proceeds from Memorial’s 2020 golf tournament, plus grants from Citizens Bank.
Students will participate in a credit-bearing apprenticeship program, aimed at filling open positions at Memorial’s primary care practices.
They will also rotate through the hospital’s specialty care offices, as they spend two days in the classroom at WMCC, with a third day allotted toward studying, and two days on-site at Memorial. Upon completion of the nine-month program, students will be certified medical assistants at Memorial Hospital.
To learn more about medical assistant positions at Memorial Hospital, contact Beth Carpenter at emcarpente@mainehealth.org or (603) 356-4939. To learn more about WMCC’s medical assistant certificate program, contact Tamara Roberge at troberge@ccssnh.edu, (603) 342-3062 or go to wmcc.edu.
