CONWAY — Memorial Hospital held its 41st annual Golf Tournament on July 22 at the North Conway Country Club with 132 golfers in attendance.
Thanks to golfers and sponsors, this year’s event raised over $55,000. Proceeds will directly support creating a pediatric-focused operating room suite, plus pediatric-focused areas in the emergency department and medical surgical unit at the hospital. The funding will allow the hospital to provide important care for kids, close to home. Memorial also recently added two full-time pediatricians to the care team at Mt. Washington Valley Rural Health Primary Care.
“These improvements will help us accommodate families in the Mt. Washington Valley and allow kids to feel more comfortable should they need to visit the hospital,” said Kris Dascoulias, CNO at Memorial Hospital. “This also includes enhancing equipment, staff training and services for our young patients.”
This year’s tournament format closely followed last year’s, with scheduled tee times throughout the day and outdoor dining after each team’s flight to allow for a safe yet fun event.
Kevin Lebel, Kevin Hamlin, Ryan Burke and Eric Russo were the winning men’s team. Sheri Coleman, Stacey Petell, Alana Infinger and Stacey Burke were the ladies’ flight winners. Mixed flight winners were Dan Osetek, Robyn Masteller, Eric Petell and Brian Chalmers of Meredith Village Savings Bank.
Closest-to-the-pin winners were Ted Hamilton, Kevin Hamlin, Nate Infinger and Laura Lemieux.
Women’s and men’s longest drive winners were Stacey Petell and Greg Morin.
In the tournament’s 41 years, the event has raised over $1 million, purchasing life-saving equipment, plus benefiting community health programs, behavioral health services and most recently, in 2020, scholarships for new medical assistants.
For more information about Memorial Hospital or opportunities to support programs at Memorial Hospital, visit memorialhospitalnh.org.
Memorial Hospital is a not-for-profit 25-bed Critical Access Hospital located in North Conway, and is a member of the MaineHealth family. Its hospital services include a 24-hour emergency department, surgery center, clinical laboratory, heart health & wellness programs, imaging services, cardiopulmonary care, family birthing center, oncology, chemotherapy and infusion services. Practices include primary care and family medicine, diabetes care, behavioral health, women's health, podiatry, orthopedics and physical therapy.
Memorial Hospital is also home to The Merriman House nursing home, which provides senior care services in a comfortable, home-like setting. For more information, memorialhospitalnh.org or call (603) 356-5461.
