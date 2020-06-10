CONWAY — Students studying biology, human development, osteopathic medicine, nursing and athletic training are among the recipients of scholarships from Memorial Hospital’s annual scholarship funds.
This includes the Memorial Hospital Scholarship, the Memorial Hospital Volunteers Scholarship Program, Memorial Hospital Volunteers Healthcare Studies Scholarship, the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County, Kathleen Sheehan Memorial Award and the Miranda Leavitt Diabetes Scholarship.
The scholarship awards support students in the community pursuing careers in health-related fields.
The scholarship programs assist students within the hospital’s service area, towns served by SAU 9, SAU 13 and MSAD 72. Adults returning to school, changing careers or seeking additional education may also apply.
Applicants must be accepted into an accredited course of study in a health-related field on at least a half-time basis, and provide transcripts to show successful completion of past academics. Each scholarship has its own criteria that students must meet to apply.
Typically, Memorial Hospital staff, volunteers and members of the Board of Trustees present the awards to students at a ceremony. However, due to COVID-19, scholarships could not be awarded in person. Students were notified of their awards via email, and recognized with photos in Memorial’s Employee Newsletter.
The scholarships and recipients were as follows:
Memorial Hospital Scholarships were awarded to Hannah Frittenburg of Intervale, Zachary Sevigny of Conway, Rachel Hanson of Freedom and Sophie Stimpson of Intervale.
The criteria for the Memorial Hospital Scholarship is a high school senior going into a health-related field or college student in a health-related field. The student must be from SAU 9, SAU 13, or MSAD 72. They can also be a son, daughter or, grandson/daughter of an employee or a Memorial Hospital volunteer. Memorial Hospital employees who are attending college in a health-related field are also eligible.
The Kathleen Sheehan Memorial Award was given to Regine Chapman of Jackson.
The person receiving the award must be currently enrolled in college studying nursing. Must reside in Carroll County, NH, or Western Maine. Presented by the Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County.
The Memorial Hospital Volunteers Scholarship Program awarded scholarships to Malik Anthony Kariuki Memia of Center Conway, Nadia Van Dyne of Albany, Mia Valeriani of Glen and Caroline Jaeger of Berlin.
Memorial Hospital Volunteers Scholarship Program criteria is that the student must be an employee or a Memorial Hospital volunteer, or the relative of an employee of Memorial Hospital or Memorial Hospital volunteer who is pursuing health related studies and attends college full time.
The Memorial Hospital Volunteer Healthcare Studies Scholarship was awarded to Faith Downing of Madison. The scholarship goes to a Kennett High School graduating senior pursuing health-care studies.
The Miranda Leavitt Diabetes Scholarship went to Madison McIntyre of Bridgton, Maine. It is awarded to a student residing in Carroll County or Western Maine who either has Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes; or who is currently enrolled full-time in college and pursuing studies related to health care, nutrition, exercise physiology or health education.
Scholarship applications for 2021 will be available early next winter. For more information, go to memorialhospitalnh.org.
