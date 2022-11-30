Memorial Hospital team members

Memorial Hospital team members are joining a medical team heading to Kenya next month. Pictured are four out of 13 members of the team from Memorial Hospital (from left) Dr. Lauren Frye, Dr. Rachel Hamilton, Krissy Collins, RN, and Michelle Loeber, RN. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Dr. Lauren Frye, a member of the Women’s Health team at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, is leading a 25-person medical team to a clinic in Kenya next month. this is her third trip, but the first she is the lead. 

“My first was as a third-year resident as an international elective,” said Dr. Frye. “This current team, primarily focused on women’s health and pediatrics, includes 13 Memorial providers and staff. They will spend 10 days at the clinic in Migori, Kenya providing a variety of care from physical examinations and surgeries, along with follow-up visits for care begun by previous medical teams.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.