Memorial Hospital team members are joining a medical team heading to Kenya next month. Pictured are four out of 13 members of the team from Memorial Hospital (from left) Dr. Lauren Frye, Dr. Rachel Hamilton, Krissy Collins, RN, and Michelle Loeber, RN. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Dr. Lauren Frye, a member of the Women’s Health team at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, is leading a 25-person medical team to a clinic in Kenya next month. this is her third trip, but the first she is the lead.
“My first was as a third-year resident as an international elective,” said Dr. Frye. “This current team, primarily focused on women’s health and pediatrics, includes 13 Memorial providers and staff. They will spend 10 days at the clinic in Migori, Kenya providing a variety of care from physical examinations and surgeries, along with follow-up visits for care begun by previous medical teams.”
The Migori Clinic is sponsored by the group Kenya Relief. “We look for needs and what we can do to help,” she says, adding that the mortality and morbidity rates in third-world countries are “unbelievably high.”
Established 20 years ago, the Kenya Relief organization has built several facilities to provide health care and other services in rural Kenya, including the cinic where Dr. Frye’s group will be working from Dec. 7 through Dec. 18. “The medical clinics are open year-round,” she adds, with international groups arriving regularly to offer medical care and other human services. Kenya Relief also assists the community in water projects and other improvements that impact health.
Dr. Frye says that there has been “incredible community support” for her team since their trip became official in early summer, including fundraising support for travel expenses. The team is still looking for other items to take with them, including socks and earrings. “Socks are such an underappreciated item but valuable in maintaining healthy feet.” And the earrings? “Most kids have their heads shaved for sanitary reasons and young girls love having earrings so they can be distinguished from the boys.”
For more information on how to support the team, contact Dr. Frye at (603) 356-9355 or visitkenyarelief.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.