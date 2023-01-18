PORTSMOUTH — The 2022 “State of Lung Cancer” report shows that only 11.4 percent of New Hampshire residents who are eligible have been screened for lung cancer. The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report, released today, highlights the toll of lung cancer in New Hampshire and examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.

Nationally, the “State of Lung Cancer” report shows continued progress for lung cancer survival. The lung cancer five-year survival rate is now 25 percent and increased 21 percent from 2014 to 2018. Here in New Hampshire, the lung cancer survival rate is just above the national average at 26.9 percent. The report also highlights that people of color who are diagnosed with lung cancer face worse outcomes compared to white Americans, including lower survival rate, less likely to be diagnosed early, less likely to receive surgical treatment and more likely to receive no treatment.

