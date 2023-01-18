PORTSMOUTH — The 2022 “State of Lung Cancer” report shows that only 11.4 percent of New Hampshire residents who are eligible have been screened for lung cancer. The American Lung Association’s 5th annual report, released today, highlights the toll of lung cancer in New Hampshire and examines key indicators including new cases, survival, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment and screening rates.
Nationally, the “State of Lung Cancer” report shows continued progress for lung cancer survival. The lung cancer five-year survival rate is now 25 percent and increased 21 percent from 2014 to 2018. Here in New Hampshire, the lung cancer survival rate is just above the national average at 26.9 percent. The report also highlights that people of color who are diagnosed with lung cancer face worse outcomes compared to white Americans, including lower survival rate, less likely to be diagnosed early, less likely to receive surgical treatment and more likely to receive no treatment.
“Lung cancer screening is key to early diagnosis, and early diagnosis saves lives. Unfortunately, here in New Hampshire, not enough people are getting this lifesaving screening,” said Lance Boucher, Director of Advocacy at the American Lung Association in New Hampshire. “We all can help reduce the burden of lung cancer in New Hampshire. If you are eligible for lung cancer screening, we encourage you to speak with your doctor about it. If a loved one is eligible, please encourage them to get screened.”
Currently, 14.2 million Americans meet the US Preventive Services Task Force guidelines for screening. Under these guidelines, a person is eligible for lung cancer screening if they are between 50-80 years of age, have a 20 pack-year history (1 pack/day for 20 years, 2 packs/day for 10 years) and are a current smoker, or have quit within the last 15 years. Find out if you are eligible for lung cancer screening at SavedByTheScan.org.
The report found that New Hampshire ranked:
• 36 in the nation for rate of new lung cancer cases at 62.8 per 100,000. The national rate is 56.7 per 100,000.
• 11 in the nation for survival at 26.9 percent. The national rate of people alive five years after a lung cancer diagnosis is 25 percent.
• 14 in the nation for early diagnosis at 27.3 percent. Nationally, only 25.8 percent of cases are diagnosed at an early stage when the survival rate is much higher.
• 6 in the nation for lung cancer screening at 11.4 percent. Lung cancer screening with annual low-dose CT scans for those at high risk can reduce the lung cancer death rate by up to 20 percent. Nationally, only 5.8 percent of those at high risk were screened.
• 6 in the nation for surgery at 25.5 percent. Lung cancer can often be treated with surgery if it is diagnosed at an early stage and has not spread. Nationally, 20.8 percent of cases underwent surgery.
• 20 in the nation for lack of treatment at 18.6 percent. Nationally, 20.6 percent of cases receive no treatment.
“State of Lung Cancer” highlights that New Hampshire must do more to reduce the burden of lung cancer and encourages everyone to join the effort to end lung cancer. Learn more about the report, and email President Biden to thank him for his leadership on the Cancer Moonshot Initiative and urge him to work to increase lung cancer screening for individuals at high risk at Lung.org/solc.
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit:Lung.org.
