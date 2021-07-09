CONCORD — After a 2020 season cancellation due to COVID-19, Northeast Delta Dental is once again launching its Oral Health Challenge program, inviting children to brush and floss daily for seven consecutive days to earn two Fisher Cats tickets. Forms can be found online at Northeast Delta Dental and at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.
In 2011, Northeast Delta Dental and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats joined efforts to encourage good oral hygiene habits of brushing and flossing in children age 12 and under.
“Eleven years later, the Oral Health Challenge continues to inspire children to begin lifelong preventive oral hygiene habits, while earning positive rewards, explained Tom Raffio, CEO and president of Northeast Delta Dental. “Due to game cancellation during COVID, we were unable to offer this program in 2020, so we are more committed than ever to carrying out its mission in 2021.”
“We’re so glad to continue the Oral Health Challenge this season and encourage our young fans to practice healthy habits,” said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. “We’re excited to partner with Northeast Delta Dental to reward children for brushing and flossing — there’s nothing better than seeing their smiling faces at the ballpark!”
The Oral Health Challenge encourages parent-child communication about daily at-home oral health habits of brushing and flossing, and contributes to overall health and wellness. Children must be 12 years or younger, brush twice and floss once daily for a week and complete the program form.
As a reward for good oral hygiene, they will receive two tickets for one of four games and be honored at the game for completing the Challenge.
Northeast Delta Dental, a non-profit member company of Delta Dental Plans Association, is the region’s most trusted name in dental insurance for companies of all sizes, individuals and families in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Northeast Delta Dental administers dental benefits for nearly 961,000 people, with a network of 1801 participating dentists, or 88 percent of the total dentists in the tri-state area. To learn more about their products and how they can keep you smiling, go to nedelta.com.
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have provided affordable family fun to fans across New Hampshire and New England since 2004.
Located at One Line Drive in Manchester, the Fisher Cats have been voted New Hampshire's Favorite Sports Team by Best of NH Magazine for Nine Years Running, and Best Sporting Event to Take Clients to by Business NH Magazine for 13 Years Running. Over the last 17 years, the Fisher Cats have won three league championships, hosted three All-Star Games, and seen over 130 former players reach the major leagues. During that same time, the Fisher Cats Foundation has provided more than $5.7 million in monetary and in-kind donations to thousands of non-profit organizations throughout the region.
To learn more about the Fisher Cats, go to NHFisherCats.com.
