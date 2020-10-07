WOLFEBORO — Huggins Hospital will be holding a drive-thru flu shot clinic next week.
Clinic hours are scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and 2-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.
The drive-thru clinic is free and open to anyone 18 years or older regardless of insurance. You do not need to get out of your car to get the shot.
Hospital officials say the event has become very popular and almost tripled in size since it started in 2016.
Last year, Huggins vaccinated 750 adults during the two-day event.
The goal of the event is to help the community stay healthy during flu season by removing barriers to getting the flu vaccine.
There is a new traffic pattern this year, and masks are required. The clinic can still be accessed by turning onto Christian Ridge Road and following the signs.
For more information, go to hugginsevents.org.
The Centers for Disease Control is advising that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu, this fall and winter is more important than ever.
The CDC recommends getting a flu vaccination in September or October but getting vaccinated anytime during the flu season can help protect you.
As of last week, CDC tracking of laboratory-confirmed flu activity is currently low throughout the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.