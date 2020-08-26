WOLFEBORO — Huggins Hospital recently received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for Overall Patient Experience.
Huggins Hospital is the only hospital in New Hampshire to receive this five-star rating in the latest Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announcement. Out of more than 3,400 hospitals nationwide, only 266 hospitals (less than 8 percent) received five stars, the highest score possible.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services uses a five-star quality rating system to measure patient experience based on the feedback directly from patients receiving services.
“We are always happy to hear directly from our patients, whether they have had an excellent patient experience or they feel we have areas in which we can improve,” said Kera Favorite, Huggins Hospital’s director of community and patient relations. “The feedback is what helps us to know what our patients appreciate so we know if we’re on the right track.”
Earlier in 2020, Huggins Hospital also received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for Overall Hospital Quality.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Overall Patient Experience ratings differ from Overall Quality Ratings and use criteria from 10 different Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey topics.
Derived from patient feedback collected through 2019, these star ratings are designed to help patients compare hospitals based on patient experience.
The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys are sent to a random sample of adult patients between two days and six weeks following their discharge from the hospital.
The surveys cover a range of topics that impact patient experience including hospital environment, nurse and doctor communication, responsiveness of hospital staff, communication about medicines and care transitions.
“Our employees are dedicated to continuous improvement and truly care for our patients,” said Monika O’Clair, Huggins Hospital’s vice president of strategy and community relations. “This five-star rating reflects the efforts of all the employees at Huggins Hospital and we couldn’t be more proud to be recognized for the high quality service and care we provide to our community.”
For more information about the star ratings program, go to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website at medicare.gov. For more information about Huggins Hospital, go to hugginshospital.org.
