WOLFEBORO — More than 780 people received the flu vaccine during the Huggins Hospital drive-thru flu shot clinics in mid-October. The number of participants has nearly tripled since the inaugural drive-thru in 2016.
The goal of the event is to help the community stay healthy during flu season by removing barriers to getting the flu vaccine.
The vaccine was free to everyone regardless of their ability to pay or their insurance situation. Participants commented about the convenience and efficiency of the event.
“So many grateful participants shared their positive feedback about receiving the flu shot in an efficient, barrier-free manner that by design aided those with mobility, financial and other logistical challenges,” said Kimberlee Daley, RN, vice president of physician and diagnostic services. “This meant a lot to the people we helped, and it was rewarding to hear that many we served were receiving the flu vaccine for the first time in their lives.”
The clinic supports the hospital’s mission to empower the fulfillment of life through better health and each year it has empowered more people by better preparing them for flu season.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to protect yourself, your family and your community from flu.
A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our health-care systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.