Gov. Sununu and Northeast Delta Dental President Tom Raffio

Gov. Chris Sununu and Northeast Delta Dental President and CEO Tom Raffio. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire was chosen unanimously by the governor and Executive Council to administer the first-ever dental benefit for as many as 88,000 adults on Medicaid in New Hampshire. The program will start on April 1, 2023.

Last spring legislative leaders from both parties voted for and Governor Sununu signed legislation to provide dental benefits for adult Medicaid recipients. Advocates, including Northeast Delta Dental President & CEO Tom Raffio, had been lobbying for the benefits for over two decades. Until now only children on Medicaid have been eligible for benefits.

