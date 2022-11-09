CONCORD — Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire was chosen unanimously by the governor and Executive Council to administer the first-ever dental benefit for as many as 88,000 adults on Medicaid in New Hampshire. The program will start on April 1, 2023.
Last spring legislative leaders from both parties voted for and Governor Sununu signed legislation to provide dental benefits for adult Medicaid recipients. Advocates, including Northeast Delta Dental President & CEO Tom Raffio, had been lobbying for the benefits for over two decades. Until now only children on Medicaid have been eligible for benefits.
“This has been a 25-year effort of educating political leaders on the importance of oral health, and underscoring the need for everyone, not just people with traditional dental insurance, to have access to dental care,” commented Tom Raffio. “Everyone deserves a healthy smile.”
Under the new benefit, both diagnostic and preventive care are fully covered and exempt from a co-pay or a cap. Services other than diagnostic and preventive, such as replacement fillings or oral surgery to eliminate pain or infection, will be subject to a $1,500 cap, and limited cost sharing, depending on income level.
About Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire: Delta Dental Plan of New Hampshire is one of three Delta Dental Plans doing business jointly as Northeast Delta Dental. Northeast Delta Dental administers dental benefits in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, offering dental insurance programs for organizations of all sizes and individuals and families with no access to employer-sponsored dental benefits. Learn more at nedelta.com.
