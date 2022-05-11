LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center the flagship academic medical center of Dartmouth Health, received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes DHMC’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.
“The delivery of safe and consistently high quality care does not just happen. It takes a deep commitment and keen focus by our staff for every minute of every day,” said Susan A. Reeves, EdD, RN, executive vice president of DHMC. “We are heartened by the Leapfrog organization’s recognition of our staff’s efforts to deliver excellent care, and we remain steadfast in our goal to be sure that our patients and families receive the best care possible when they come to us.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
“Dartmouth Health is committed to achieving the highest quality standards on behalf of our patients and our communities,” said Carol L. Barsky, MD, MBA, chief quality and value officer for Dartmouth Health. “The Leapfrog ‘A’ recognizes the work of our entire healthcare team, at the bedside, making patient safety our highest priority.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“Our participation in the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade highlights our commitment to a culture of safety,” said Michael S. Calderwood, MD, MPH, chief quality officer for DHMC. “Our learning culture relies on the conclusions that we draw from our quality and safety data, our ability to learn from best practice around the country, and our willingness to implement changes aimed at continuously improving the care that we deliver. Our ‘A’ safety grade recognizes the incredible work that is done every day by our teams delivering high quality, innovative care.”
To see DHMC’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, go to hospitalsafetygrade.org.
