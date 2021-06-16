As though it were a prized game animal, a favorite pastime amongst Valley residents is the presenting of freshly-plucked ticks to our clinic staff.
This will typically begin early spring and last even into early winter. Enjoyable as it is attempting proper identification of these creepy crawlers, a common misconception is that we should only fear the blacklegged tick (commonly known as deer ticks). Here in the eastern U.S. we have many species of ticks that can transmit disease including Lone Star tick, American dog tick and Brown dog tick.
Not limited to just Lyme disease, ticks nationwide carry a host of diseases. These include: anaplasmosis, babesiosis, Borrelia mayonii, Borrelia miyamotoi, Bourbon virus, Colorado tick fever, Ehrlichiosis, Heartland virus, Lyme disease, Powassan disease, Rickettsiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, STARI, tickborne relapsing fever, tularemia, 364D rickettsiosis, tick-bite meat allergy.
Did you catch that last one? Tick-bite meat allergy. Google it.
Another common misconception is that the tick itself causes disease. Most often the tick is a vector (a carrier) for bacteria or a virus. Depending on how long and to what extent the tick is attached, these harmful pathogens can be transmitted to humans and spread through our bloodstream. Consequently, it is these pathogens that actually cause disease. As such, ticks are prolific spreaders of these diseases.
Recognizing a specific tick-borne illness can be particularly challenging to clinicians as many of these diseases present with similar symptoms; fever, chills, muscle and joint aches, fatigue, numbness, rash.
These may or may not point to a tick-borne disease and should be considered in proper context. Specifically, have you been bitten by a tick or not? If so, how long was it attached? Was the tick embedded? Was it engorged?
These questions may lead to a prescriber recommending antibiotics, but often more testing is required, particularly if there is no history of being bitten by a tick. In this case, a provider may order a full tick panel but even this has its limitations. If you are experiencing any of the aforementioned signs or symptoms, I recommend being evaluated by your primary care provider or through your local health clinic. Of particular concern, however, is the so-called "bulls eye rash" as it has become all but synonymous with Lyme disease. If this, or any rash for that matter, develops after a tick-bite, please come in and be evaluated. Early treatment for Lyme disease is typically very effective and can prevent a host of complications from developing.
Unfortunately Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses are endemic to where we live, and anything short of never leaving your home (not recommended) is going to bring you into tick habitat.
When you are in the woods, gardening, hiking, biking, be sure to spray boots, socks and pants with 0.5 percent permethrin. There are a variety of insect repellents that can be used on skin but be sure to check the search tool on epa.gov to see if they are Environmental Protection Agency-registered.
Remember to check your pets regularly for ticks as they can drop off of pet fur into the home. Talk to your veterinarian about tick-prevention products for your dog. Lastly, be sure to shower as soon as possible after spending time outdoors. Check armpits, groin and skin folds for ticks. Finding a tick before it attaches is crucial in preventing disease.
Chris Palentchar is a nationally certified family practice physician assistant at Saco River Medical Group. He has lived and worked in the Mount Washington Valley with his wife and daughter for seven years. When not at the office, he can be found snowboarding, mountain biking, or hiking throughout the White Mountains. If you want to talk about tick-bite meat allergies, or just need a PCP, he is accepting patients.
