Androscoggin Valley Hospital orthopaedic surgeon Mahlon Bradley (second from left) is seen in Sopporo, Japan with physical therapist Alex Patterson-Tichy, With U.S. Figure Skating Team assistant team leader Kyoko Ina and team leader Rick Perez. (COURTESY PHOTO)
BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital orthopaedic surgeon Mahlon Bradley in mid-November traveled with the U.S. Figure Skating team’s medical and support staff to Sapporo, Japan, for the 2022 NHK Trophy, the fifth of six Grand Prix series events of senior level international figure skating.
For more than 30 years, Dr. Bradley has been a member of the medical staff for the U.S. Figure Skating teams, providing on-demand, rink-side medical care during domestic and international skating competitions.
“It was an honor to participate as the team physician for the U.S. Figure Skating team at the 2022 NHK trophy in Sapporo,” said Bradley, a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with a subspecialty in orthopaedic sports medicine. “Being a team physician for U.S. Figure Skating — a round-the-clock commitment — enables me to provide the best possible care for these top-notch U.S. athletes,” he added.
After obtaining his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School, Dr. Bradley combined his own love of figure skating with sports medicine.
A nationally competitive figure skater from 1969 to 1978, and a member of the U.S. International Figure Skating Team from 1976 to 1977, Bradley served as a U.S. Olympic Committee Team Physician for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, and as U.S. Figure Skating Assistant Team Leader at the 1994 Winter Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway.
Bradley performs arthroscopic procedures of the shoulder and knee; joint replacements of the shoulder, hip and knee; and reconstruction of the shoulder, elbow, knee and ankle. Since 2019, Dr. Bradley has worked closely with Rick Lorenz, PA-C, and Jessica Lorenz-Armstrong, PA-C, physician assistants at AVH Surgical Associates, to help ensure patients receive the highest quality orthopaedic care.
In his work, Dr. Bradley cares for patients of all ages, from young athletes to active seniors, and he remains passionate about working with community athletes and local sports teams.
