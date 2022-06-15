Annmarie Timmins
Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series on on the problems faced by Granite Staters living with COVID.
Among the cruelties of long COVID is the absence of a cure.
Long-haulers can manage their symptoms only under the guidance of a provider, a clinic like Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s long COVID clinic, the only one in the state, or quite often, suggestions from others suffering they’ve met in online support groups.
Wendy Thomas of Merrimack, a project manager for an energy efficiency consulting firm who has suffered from long COVID since early 2020, has learned to work around her brain fog and difficulty focusing by writing everything down and reading documents for work early in the day, before she gets tired.
Far worse have been the persistent gastrointestinal issues that have at times left her doubled over in pain and visiting the bathroom 20 times a day. She’s down 57 pounds since losing her sense of taste and smell, and ability to eat most foods. For those intestinal challenges, Thomas has also come to rely on her nutritionist.
Thomas also continues to see her physician.
“At this point, my doctor is kind of floating the idea that I’ve got permanent damage, and I’m just going to have to just live with it and going to have to learn how to manage it,” she said. “After a year and a half, I tend to agree with him.”
Robin Skudlarek, 58, of Londonderry, who also contracted COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic and has made several trips to emergency rooms, has struggled most with respiratory challenges, a terrifying experience for a lifelong runner and yoga teacher. She’s also experienced a high fever and heart palpitations.
She was given a half dozen inhalers to try. She was told to isolate at home until her fever subsided and discouraged from returning to the hospital unless she needed a respirator. Skudlarek spent 21 days in her bedroom.
“The body aches were off the charts like nothing I’ve ever had,” she said. “I’ve had the flu a few times in my life, and I thought that was horrible. I couldn’t even focus on anything, like a TV show or a movie. I was writhing in pain.”
Those symptoms were gradually replaced by new ones: low blood pressure, rashes, and stomach pain. She sought help from an allergy clinic in Massachusetts and a naturopath. She began taking antihistamines. Her symptoms improved after getting vaccinated.
Skudlarek also developed significant anxiety about contracting COVID-19 again.
“A trip to the grocery store was terrifying to me,” she said. “I know that sounds really bizarre, and I’m somebody who’s never been afraid of anything. It was awful.”
In December 2021, Skudlarek tested positive a second time and lost the health gains she’d made. Desperate for an alternative to inhalers and antihistamines, Skudlarek tried an herbal powder she’d read about online.
“I was like, what can it hurt?” she said. “It really started helping my stomach and like literally after the first dose I stopped having diarrhea. So it was kind of amazing.”
Laurel Carter, 35, travels from Boston to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock clinic because the physical and respiratory therapy she’s received helped mitigate her long COVID symptoms and emotional stress. She’s learned breathing techniques and slowly regained her endurance from one minute of activity to 30 minutes of movement. When she’s suffered setbacks, she’s been able to remain optimistic because she’s seen progress and feels supported by the clinic’s medical team.
“They have affirmed what other doctors had not, that we know that your tests are coming back like you’re fine, but I believe you that you are not fine and that something is wrong,” she said. “And it just finally felt like someone in the medical community had my back.”
Looking ahead
The pushback long-haulers experience in medical offices has been repeated when they seek insurance coverage, disability benefits, and job accommodations.
The experimental nature of treating long COVID can be at odds with health plans that want clear evidence that a test or therapy is “medically necessary.” Ongoing health problems may require more medical appointments than are covered by a health plan.
“Long-patients experience multiple obstacles to obtaining the care they need for this novel condition — poorly understood symptoms, limited treatment options, uncertain prognosis, and potential denial of coverage for the care they need by their insurer,” the Center for Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University warned in an October blog post. “In the short term, patients with long COVID will need to understand their appeal rights should their health plan refuse to pay for their care.”
Andrew Demers, spokesman for the Department of Insurance, said the agency has not received complaints about insurance coverage denials. He urged those with concerns to call the consumer division at 1-800-852-3416.
“Since the onset of COVID-19, health insurance providers across New Hampshire have been working proactively with the (New Hampshire Insurance Department) to address testing and treatment issues,” he said.
Long-haulers may be entitled to job accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, such as a part-time or modified schedule, remote work options or permission to take frequent bathroom breaks, if their health impairments substantially limit a major life activity, such as reading, concentrating or working. The U.S. Department of Labor has issued guidance on requesting workplace accommodations.
Social Security benefits and short- and long–term disability coverage may also be an option, though each may have different eligibility requirements. Jake Leon, spokesman for Health and Human Services, said the department has received 15 to 25 disability claims related to COVID-19 or long COVID. He did not provide the outcome of those claims, including the number approved.
But these options can be challenging to navigate, especially for those sidelined with chronic fatigue and brain fog, said Nashua attorney Janine Gawryl, who helps long COVID clients get disability benefits.
“As more time has passed, entities have learned and mastered the process of denial and how to support a denial,” she said. “And they have been successful because (people with disabilities) are the easiest people to deny because they don’t have the capacity to fight back. And because they are disabled, they don’t have the income to pay for an attorney to fight back. They are often victimized by their incapacity.”
Thomas, a former state representative, would like to see the Legislature establish a commission to review the insurance industry’s handling of long COVID. Physicians also need to better understand symptoms, and she wonders how schools will support students who develop long COVID.
“We are going to have to do a lot of education,” she said.
