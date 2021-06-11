CONWAY — A sign outside the Center Conway United Methodist Church at 1626 East Main St. (Route 302/113) beside Conway’s Town Hall Annex has proclaimed that “our building is closed but our church is open” since March of 2020.
Gathering virtually since then, the community of faith will resume in-building worship beginning Sunday, June 13, at 10 a.m.
Those attending will gather outside for a brief time of singing, then gather inside for a time of worship.
Following worship, those attending will regather outside for closing music.
Recently, Pastor Sue Davidson announced that she would be retiring from parish ministry to the Center Conway United Methodist Church after 20 years of pastoral leadership to that community of faith and the Mount Washington Valley. Pastor Sue’s last Sunday will be June 27.
Pastor Sue has also been Hospice Chaplain for the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll Country and Western Maine for the last four years and plans to continue with that ministry.
In the United Methodist Church, pastors are appointed through a process of matching the gifts of a pastor to the needs of a parish.
New England Bishop Sudarshana Devadhar and Granite District Superintendent the Rev. Taesung Kang have announced that Pastor Carol Ames will be appointed to provide pastoral leadership to Center Conway beginning Sunday, July 4.
Before being called to the ministry, Pastor Carol had a career of 30 years in public health, home care and hospice care nursing.
Pastor Carol has been in parish ministry since 2003, serving congregations in the Upper New York Annual Conference before retiring in 2015 and moving to Freedom.
After a short retirement, she was appointed to serve part-time in 2016 to Moultonville United Methodist Church in Center Ossipee.
Pastor Carol shared recently about her additional appointment to Center Conway that “I am excited and looking forward to where God is leading us to serve and love others in the name of Jesus Christ.”
For more information about other Center Conway United Methodist Church activities, send an email to ccumc@roadrunner.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.