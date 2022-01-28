CONWAY — While the holidays are over, if you have Christmas spirit to spare, you are in luck. The upper elementary students from Robert Frost Public Charter School invite you to view their production of “A Christmas Carol,” by Charles Dickens. See Scrooge, Tiny Tim, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, and many more iconic characters in the video posted at robertfrostcharterschool.org.
Robert Frost is located at 110 Main St. in Conway Village.
Children in the third through the eighth grade collaborated on this production. Every student contributed to the production, and every student participated in the performance. The students spent weeks creating costumes, building sets, blocking scenes, gathering props and practicing their lines. There was even a student director, Ava Damon.
Teachers incorporated the classic holiday tale into daily academic activities throughout the month of December. In language, students developed new vocabulary, studied narrative elements of plot, setting, character and wrote about Dickensian themes. “A Christmas Carol” inspired math work was also well-received.
Although they were not able to perform before a live audience, due to restrictions from the pandemic, both students and teachers were very pleased with the outcome and proud of their work.
RFPCS board member Juliet Fleischer noted: “Our educators are trained to observe and assess student interactions and to get to know the interests and skillsets of each individual. What kinds of projects are chosen and how they are guided in their progression depends on the current social dynamics of the classroom and the current students’ preferences. This year’s upper elementary students happened to like theater. Next year, who knows? It could be robots.”
For more about Robert Frost Public Charter School, go to robertfrostcharterschool.org.
