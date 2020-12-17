FRYEBURG, Maine — The winners of the first ever "Christmas Yard Decorating Contest" were announced Monday by Fryeburg Recreation.
In November, Rec Director Rick Buzzell announced that residents and business owners were encouraged to get into the holiday spirit by decorating their homes or businesses. The deadline to enter the inaugural contest was Dec. 4.
In all judges reviewed 46 entries, of which 33 were residences and 13 were businesses. Buzzell told the Sun on Thursday there were "lots of really good displays."
First place in the business division went to The Glass Cook at 295 Bridgton Road. In the residential division, first place went to Kelly and Tony Woitko at 374 McNeil Road; second place went to Lindsay Tucci, 19 Pine St.; and third place went to Kristal Merrill at 44 Carolyn Drive.
"Thanks to all that entered, I will just say that there were quite a few yards that made our decisions difficult," said Buzzell on Facebook. "My plan for next year is to have a few different divisions for different types of displays as well as ask permission to post all entries so that everyone can drive around and enjoy the displays as we did."
Buzzell said he came up with the contest because he felt the community could use some holiday cheer. He said Michael Alimi of Ameriprise Financial Services stepped up to offer prizes to the top three households. First prize is a $150 gift certificate to Hannaford; second is a $100 gift certificate to Walmart; and third place a $50 gift card to Home Depot.
Judging took place on the night of Dec. 11. Buzzell said three town employees and two residents did the judging.
"I was very happy for our first year running this event and believe we will only make it better each year as we learn more about how we want to set it up," said Buzzell. "I have even given some thought to creating an online survey so anyone can judge."
This year he said entries were evaluated on things like "wow factor with bright lights, displays and creativity."
The Fryeburg Business Association sponsored the business category with a prize of $100 cash going to the winning business. The association announced that the Glass Cook was the winner. The business sells medical marijuana to those with medical cannabis cards. The storefront is also a certified home kitchen, which means they can make edibles for use in treatment.
"The Fryeburg Business Association would like to congratulate The Glass Cook for placing 1st Place in the Business Division of Fryeburg’s Holiday Decorating Contest," said the Business Association. "Driving past their location at 295 Bridgton Road it is easy to see they are in the spirit to make our town full of Holiday Cheer."
The association added that Thomas Fuller of The Glass Cook, donated his $100 prize back to the Fryeburg Business Association.
Town Manger Katie Haley said she enjoyed seeing the displays.
"I did get a chance to see all of the entries and it was really fun," said Haley. "It is neat to see the combination of traditional lights and new style decorations. People went all out! It is exciting to see participation in events like this, and like the pumpkin people a couple of months ago."
