APRIL 22
• Earth Day 2021: North Conway: Beingpeacemwv.org invites the community to join them in consciousness-raising activities in North Conway’s Schouler Park from 2:30-5 p.m. A vigil and meditation will start at 2:45 p.m., followed by an Earth Day Walk in North Conway Village (participants urged to create signs with environmental messages, though some will be provided), starting at 3:30 p.m.; a family-friendly Earth Day Walk around the Schouler Park, entirely on the grass, at 4:15 p.m.; and closing activities (writing contest winners read and brief speeches) at 4:40 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.For more, go to beingpeacemwv.org/earth day.
Other Earth Day activities include:
• Believe in Books Literacy Foundation activities at 100-Acre Wood in Intervale, where families can enjoy a short hike and the story of Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax.” The foundation also is hosting a special Earth Day Scavenger Hunt. Participants can pick up their activity book between 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 22-25, at the Sugar Shack in Intervale. A goodie bag will be given to participants who complete the scavenger hunt. The Lorax will be visiting the 100-Acre Wood Thursday, April 22, (Earth Day), and Saturday, April 24. For more, go to believeinbooks.org.
• “Adopt-a-Highway” Earth Day Cleanup along Route 16 sponsored by Chocorua Lake Conservancy on Thursday from 8:45-10:30 a.m. Help clean up plastics and other trash. Meet in the Grove by Chocorua Lake, near the Narrows Bridge at the end of Chocorua Lake Road, at 8:45 a.m. Come prepared with masks, gloves and good walking shoes and wear bright clothing. Trash bags provided. Sign up in advance by calling (603) 323-6252, or emailing lflaccus@chocorualake.org.
• Tin Mountain Conservation Center is celebrating Earth Day all week with an A-Z Scavenger Hunt. Participants are encouraged to explore Tin Mountain’s trails, find as many items on the list as possible, and enjoy the natural beauty. Share your results with Tin Mountain when done for a sweet reward. Scavenger hunt sheets available outside the Nature Learning Center in Albany. Email Nora Beem at nbeem@tinmountain.org for more.
• Green Mountain Conservation Group in Effingham encourages citizens to be part of its Less Plastic Initiative.
Through the special Earth Day program, they can learn what plastic is, how it’s made, and what they can do to reduce its impact on the environment and health. Participants will be able to enjoy fun crafts, participate in a contest or listen to a story by following the link: tinyurl.com/snchx7u4.
Teachers can also borrow award-winning films from their library to show in their classrooms, including “Bag It,” “A Plastic Ocean” and “Straws.” These educational films investigate plastics and can be followed with one of GMCG's Kahoot educational quizzes to help students process the films. Access these videos and find out more at gmcg.org/less-plastic-day-2020/.
These programs are part of GMCG’s Less Plastic Initiative, funded by the Dorr Foundation and NH Conservation Moose Plate Grant Fund to investigate and educate about the effects of plastic in our environment. For more information, email education@gmcg.org.
