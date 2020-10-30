OSSIPEE — On Oct. 22, the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber of Commerce presented its 2020 Business Person of the Year award to Dianne Battles, general manager of Danforth Bay Camping Resort.
Under the pretense of an end-of-season employee meeting, company employees, guests, chamber president Steven Hoyt, chamber board member Megan Williams and chamber Manager/Event Coordinator Christine Taylor gathered all for a social distance/masks-required “surprise” award presentation event.
For those who may not know of the history of Danforth Bay Camping Resort, Purity Spring Resort Co. purchased the Shawtown Campground property in 2000, and Danforth Bay Camping Resort opened in 2001.
Tim Powers was the GM back then, and Battles was hired to work in the front office. In 2006, she became general manager of the Danforth Bay and the Bluffs Resort.
Battles oversees 640 sites, with transient and seasonal campers. She also oversees 45-60 part-time and full-time employees. In addition to overseeing the daily operations, of all aspects of the resort, Battles took the initiative to have employees and camper involvement with the surrounding communities.
The campground holds several Red Cross Blood Drives throughout the year, as well as a Military Appreciation Weekend and Fire Fighters weekend.
With Battles at the helm, Danforth has continued to expand its community involvement. Creating the Danforth 5k run/walk Series to bring awareness and raise funds for fellow chamber members: The Laura Foundation, Cynthia’s Challenge and Freedom Elementary School. In addition, the Cynthia’s Challenge Fund Golf Tournament was created.
With this winter’s Cynthia’s Challenge 24 Hours Ski-athon event being canceled, Battles was determined to continue to support the fund through the Cynthia’s Challenge Benefit golf tournament. Working with Jonathan Rivers of Indian Mound Golf Club, and Joe Ferreira of Yankee Smokehouse, the tournament raised $17,000 for the Cynthia’s Challenge fund.
This year has been a struggle for many businesses, and Purity Spring Resort/ Danforth Bay Camping were no exception. The COVID-19 pandemic created obstacles and Dianne has worked diligently to keep staff and customers safe while providing a positive vacation experience for the campers.
When Powers, now CEO of Purity Spring Resort, was asked to provide insight to how Battles manages the resort, he responded: "Dianne manages with a glass-half-full attitude; however, her empathy for staff is more full glass than half. She has built a strong team with top notch communication, customer service, and customer relations skills. She thrives on networking with people and has excellent customer service skills.
"It is an honor for Steven Hoyt and the GOACC community to present Dianne Battles with the Business Person of the Year," he said.
For more information on the Greater Ossipee Area Chamber Commerce, email info@ossipevallye.org, go to ossipeevalley.org or find them on Facebook.
