CONWAY — Author Wendy Sand Eckel is coming back to North Conway to discuss the long-awaited third book in her Rosalie Hart cozy mystery series, "Mystery at Windswept Farm." She will be at the Cranmore Inn on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. for an afternoon of books and champagne.
Mystery at Windswept Farm opens with Hart’s hard-earned organic farm certification threatened by a toxic neighbor who is about to crop dust his winter wheat. When their impulsive farm hand decides to confront him, she finds his lifeless body inside the door of his home on the farm.
In the midst of the mayhem, Hart’s beloved Day Lily Café hosts a five-day cooking school. Marco Giovanelli, a celebrated Italian chef, arrives in Cardigan and a sumptuous situation ensues. When one of the students falls ill with the same poison that killed the farmer, Rosalie and her best friend and head waiter, Glenn, take matters, and homemade pasta dough, into their own hands.
Eckel once again brings the fictional town of Cardigan to life and delights with suspense, humor, and mouth-watering menus.
“We have had the pleasure of seeing Wendy for every book,” said Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books. “We had to wait for this one, but it is well worth it. We finally get book three of the series and repackaged editions of books one and two. It’s a true celebration.”
This is a ticketed event and space is limited so advanced purchase is requested. Tickets are $20 and proceeds will benefit the Pope Memorial Library.
For more information about the event, to get your tickets or to reserve a copy of Mystery of Windswept Farm, call White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200.
