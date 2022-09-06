CONWAY — Author Wendy Sand Eckel is coming back to North Conway to discuss the long-awaited third book in her Rosalie Hart cozy mystery series, "Mystery at Windswept Farm." She will be at the Cranmore Inn on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. for an afternoon of books and champagne.

Mystery at Windswept Farm opens with Hart’s hard-earned organic farm certification threatened by a toxic neighbor who is about to crop dust his winter wheat. When their impulsive farm hand decides to confront him, she finds his lifeless body inside the door of his home on the farm.

