SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Patrick Watson of Silver Lake has earned a bachelor of science degree in sport management from Springfield College for studies completed in 2020.
Springfield College saluted the Class of 2020 with an official Class of 2020 webpage (springfield.edu/class2020) that included a special message from Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper.
On the Class of 2020 page, individuals can submit a message, Class of 2020 members can submit a short video highlighting their experiences at the college, viewers can take a look back at some events that welcomed the Class of 2020 to the campus, watch recaps of the virtual senior week events and find all the names of the Class of 2020 graduates.
For more information, go to springfield.edu.
