COLCHESTER, Vt. — Kelsey Bush, a senior business administration major from Albany and a graduate of Kennett High School; Ryan Ballou, a senior biology major from Center Conway and a graduate of Kennett High School; and Lucas Kirsch, a May 2021 graduate environmental studies and art and design major from Madison and a graduate of Kennett High School were named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the spring 2021 semester.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England University is pleased to announce that Class of 2021 graduate Aaron Lamar (BSE in civil engineering program) of North Conway has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester 2021. Students are named to the dean’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.
Lamar is one of over 750 students to achieve this mark of academic excellence.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College recognizes dean’s list students for the 2021 spring semester, including Grace Condon from Brownfield, Maine.
Condon has a primary major of health science/pre-physician assistant.
The criteria for selection to the dean’s list are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.
BEVERLY, Mass. —Endicott College, the first college in the U.S. to require internships of its students, is pleased to announce its spring 2021 dean’s list students, including: Ciera MacDonald on Conway, Justin Olson of Conway and Sylvie Brustin of North Conway.
MacDonald is studying psychology and criminal Justice and is daughter of Margaret MacDonald and Matthew MacDonald. Olson is studying accounting and is son of Marie Olson and George Olson. Brustin is studying entrepreneurship and is the daughter of Kathleen MacPhee and Joshua Brustin.
In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.
