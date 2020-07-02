BOSTON — Jordanna Jewel Belle-Isle of Center Conway, N.H., made the dean's list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the spring 2020 semester.
Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology stresses project-based, hands-on learning, with an emphasis on cooperative education and careers, community enrichment, and contributing to the economic vitality of the Greater Boston region. The nationally ranked school is recognized as a leader in engineering, technology, design and science.
For more information, go to wit.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.