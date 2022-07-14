POLAND SPRING, Maine — Fryeburg Academy seniors Lydia Andrews, Marcos Barrionuevo and Dana Hamlin were among 13 Maine high school seniors to each receive $1,000 toward their college educations after Poland Spring awarded its annual Good Science Scholarships.
These seniors aspire to pursue post-secondary education in the fields of engineering, environmental exercise and biomedical sciences, pharmacy and business.
“The Class of 2022 has faced a real challenge, dealing with the pandemic for a majority of their high school experience while continuing to excel in their studies,” said Heather Printup, Community Relations Manager for Poland Spring. “We are proud to make a difference in our local communities by inspiring environmental stewardship through our Poland Spring Good Science Scholarships program.”
Poland Spring has awarded more than $260,000 in scholarships since 2007. Qualifying seniors must attend a Poland Spring host community high school, plan to pursue a degree or training in life science, physical science, earth science, engineering or environmental science or policy, or similar field and submit an essay highlighting what environmental stewardship means to them.
Established in 1845, Poland Spring Natural Spring Water has invested in Maine and created jobs using an abundant, renewable resource. The brand, part of BlueTriton Brands, operates three Maine bottling plants in Poland, Hollis, and Kingfield. Additionally, Poland Spring maintains spring sources in Fryeburg, Dallas Plantation, Poland, Pierce Pond Township, Kingfield, Denmark, Hollis, Lincoln, and Rumford, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.