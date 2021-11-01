Joshua and Lee Anne Brown have announced the birth of their first child on Sept. 1, 2021, at home in Center Conway.
Orson Elliot Brown weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.
He was delivered by midwife Sherry Stevens of New Life Midwifery Services.
