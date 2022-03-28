Trillium Talula Borden was born to Rachel Dennison and Jay Borden of Bartlett, N.H., on March 26, 2022, at Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. She joins brother Dash, 3. The maternal grandparents are Kim Lyman and Michael Pilsbury of Caratunk, Maine The paternal grandparents are Daniel Borden and Borden of Keene, N.H.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.