Thalia Frances Lucy was born to Carrie and Caleb Lucy on Feb. 13, 2022, at the Bozeman Health Family Birth Center in Bozeman, Mont. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Mary Ann and Ray Heagney of Bozeman. The paternal grandparents are Marianne and Nathaniel Lucy of North Conway, N.H.
