Ryver Nicole Elliott was born to Kacey Goldthwaite and Mark Elliott Town of Effingham, N.H., on Oct. 15, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Scott Goldthwaite of Rochester, N.H., and Tracy Rickett of Berwick, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Mark Elliott Sr. and Laura Elliott of Effingham. The great-grandmother is Patricia Goldthwaite of Rochester, N.H.
