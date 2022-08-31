Raymond Mathew Desrochers was born to Ashley and Taylor Desrochers of Conway, N.H., on Aug. 28, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Gerry French of Lebanon, Maine, and Kevin Keefe of Dover, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Linda Desrochers of Lebanon, Maine, and Rob and Bon Desrochers of Berwick, Maine. The maternal great-grandparents are Evelyn Young of Rochester, N.H., and Shirley and Paul Keefe of Dover, N.H. The paternal great-grandparents are Bob and Carol Desrochers (both deceased).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.