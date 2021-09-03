Marlee Willow Frost was born to Ciaran and Donald Frost of Cornish, Maine, on July 30, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. She joins Oakley Frost. The grandparents are Mark Estes of Cornish and Ciaran Hatch of Silver Lake, N.H.; and Edward Frost of Baldwin, Maine, and Carol Frost of Baldwin.

