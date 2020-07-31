Leo Edward Runci was born to Sara and Brett Runci on July 29, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces. He joins Abigail, 4 and Anna, 2. The grand grandparents are Clyde and Angel Bean of Ossipee, N.H., Edward Runci of Effingham, N.H. and Julie Schell of Rochester, N.H. The great-grandparents are Melita and William Dixon Sr. of Ossipee and Alma Schell or Florida.
