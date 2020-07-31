Leo Edward Runci was born to Sara and Brett Runci on July 29, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces. He joins Abigail, 4 and Anna, 2. The grand grandparents are Clyde and Angel Bean of Ossipee, N.H., Edward Runci of Effingham, N.H. and Julie Schell of Rochester, N.H. The great-grandparents are Melita and William Dixon Sr. of Ossipee and Alma Schell or Florida.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.