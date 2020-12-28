Landon James Sizemore was born to Ashley Sainsbury of Sanbornville, N.H., and Dallas Sizemore of North Conway, N.H., on Dec. 24, 2020, at The Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. He joins Isaac Sizemore, 19 years, and Damian Sizemore, 19 years. The maternal grandparents are Kelly and Kenneth Wilson of Sanbornville. The paternal grandparents are Darlene and Robert Baker of Windsor, Maine.

