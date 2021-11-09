Frederick Michael Innes was born to Renee and Peter Innes of North Conway, N.H., on Oct. 31, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 10 pounds, 15 ounces. He joins sister Lily, 21 months. The grandparents are Renee and Dan Thompson of Campton, N.H., Ali Langis and Peter Bernier of Albany, N.H., and Dan and Kristina Innes of Norton, Mass. The great-grandparents are Wil and Billie Jean Bernier of Londonderry, N.H., and Dan Bender of York, Maine.

