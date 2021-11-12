Francesca Joelle Royer was born to Nicholas and Samantha Royer on Nov. 11, 2021, at Memorial Hospital Family Birthing Center in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. She joins Blake Royer, 12, and Nytalia, 9, of Conway, N.H.
The maternal grandparents are Kim And Gary Sylvester of Center Conway, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Karen and Steve Ray of Madison, N.H. The paternal great-grandparents are Aline Hamilton of Somersworth, N.H., and Anette Royer of Dover, N.H.
