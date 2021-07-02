Elijah Oliver Knowles was born to Justin and Dayana Knowles of North Conway, N.H., on June 22, 2021, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces. The paternal grandparents are Raymond and Laurie Knowles of Haverhill, Mass. The maternal grandparents are Lycia Huaygua and Enrique Melgar of Arequipa, Peru. The paternal great-grandparents are Rita Groves of Haverhill. The maternal great-grandparents are Estela Soria and Alberto Melgar of Arequipa, Peru. He has a great-uncle, Gatito Percy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.