Collins Elizabeth Wojnar was born to Jonathan and Jenna Wojnar of Lovell, Maine, on July 7, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces. She joins Madelynn, 2. The maternal grandparents are Dennis and Kathy Neubauer of Pennsylvania. The paternal grandparents are Eddie and Jan Buchholz of Pennsylvania.
