Christina Elizabeth Kenny was born to Ashley DeYoung and Douglas Kenny of Ossipee, N.H., on July 14, 2020 at The Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. She joins Doug "Bubba" Kenny, 8. The maternal grandparents are Michelle and Ralph Edmunds of Ossipee. The paternal grandparents are Tom and Angela Kenny of Ossipee. The paternal great-grandparents are Ellen and Joseph Goss of Ossipee.

