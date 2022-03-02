Calandra Joan McKee was born to Maggie and Ryan McKee of Tamworth, N.H., on Feb. 28, 2022, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Robyn and Michael Ready of Barnstable, Mass. The paternal grandparent is Jordan Vana of Helena, Mont.
