Blake William Kidder was born to Kylie Kidder of Center Conway, N.H., on May 31, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces. He joins Uncle Lincoln and Jackson Garland. The maternal grandparents are Wendy and Robert Garland of Center Conway. The maternal great-grandparents are Robin and William Dodd Jr. of Center Conway; Kathy Garland of Redstone, N.H., and Sandra Kidder of East Conway, N.H.

