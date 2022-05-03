Allison Elizabeth Richards was born to Kimberlee Wiggin and Dillon Richards of Brownfield, Maine, on May 30, 2022, at the Birth Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds. She joins Madeline, 7, Benjamin, 5, and Remington, 17 months. The maternal grandparents are William Wiggin of Conway, N.H., and Sue Wiggin of Fryeburg, Maine. The paternal grandparents are Bob and Penny Richards of Center Conway, N.H. The maternal great-grandparents Arlene Coombs of Fryeburg and Kenneth and Jeanette Wiggin of Conway.

