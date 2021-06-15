CONWAY — After three months and $3.5 million in renovations, the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, North Conway’s premiere luxury destination, reopened for Memorial Day Weekend and welcomed a sold-out house to their updated accommodations.
The renovations included a redesign of all guest rooms and suites along with extensive exterior improvements.
Located at the base of White Horse Ledge, the 80-room hotel with a nine-hole championship golf course features breath-taking views of the surrounding cliffs and mountains of New Hampshire.
The resort improvements included new furniture, mattresses, TVs, doors, lighting, guest bathrooms, HVAC units and guest room corridors.
In addition, the hotel also installed new windows, exterior siding, trim and pool deck improvements.
Visitors to the resort will notice a new modern vibe that reflects the natural beauty that surrounds it.
The White Mountain Hotel & Resort engaged renowned interior design firm Truexcullins based in Burlington, Vt., for the project. Truexcullins' principal Kim Deetjen stated the project’s design was inspired by its natural location.
“The White Mountain Hotel & Resort is located within one of the most unique and diverse landscapes in the Mount Washington Valley of New Hampshire," she said. "The natural surroundings offer a broad range of experiences that instill a sense of discovery and inquiry. The hotel interior now has a personal, residential feel, warm and inviting, paying tribute to the local vernacular.”
Gary W. Sullivan, owner and general manager of the resort, stated, “It’s been an incredible three-month project. Closing the resort this spring allowed us to go all in to update every aspect of the hotel, inside and out. We were excited to sell out for our opening weekend, and based on upcoming room reservations, we are expecting a very successful summer season.”
While many N.H. hospitality businesses struggled with the challenges of operating during the pandemic, Marketing Director Carol Sullivan explained, “This was the perfect time to invest in our future and to give back by supporting our local community. These improvements allow us to continue to provide excellent career opportunities for all of our hard-working team.”
With North Conway repeatedly named among the Top Ten Small Towns for Adventure by USA Today and Best Mountain Town by Men’s Journal, the hotel’s location lets adventure lovers explore all day and retreat to their own updated and luxurious digs after a day out in the mountains, lakes and trails.
The White Mountain Hotel & Resort opened on July 1, 1990. and is a full-service resort with 80 deluxe guest rooms and suites. The resort features a full-service 120 -seat restaurant and tavern, function facilities, outdoor year-round heated pool and hot tub, game room, gym, Finnish saunas, nine-hole Hale’s Location Golf Course, recreation courts featuring pickleball, shuffle board, corn hole and basketball, and miles of hiking and biking trails from the property.
The hotel is located in the community development of Hale’s Location and abuts Echo Lake State Park and the White Mountain National Forest. The hotel is conveniently located near North Conway and close to all major outdoor recreational attractions, dining and tax-free shopping.
The hotel is privately owned by the Sullivan family.
For more information, go to whitemountainhotel.com or call (603) 356-7100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.