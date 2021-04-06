It’s hard to imagine a new automaker competing on U.S. soil without offering a pickup truck. SUVs are a close second in terms of consumer popularity and most manufacturers offer one in name if not in execution. For example, a Mini Countryman AWD is more of a caricature of a small car having more in common with a crossover than a sporty hatchback.
Volkswagen offers a couple SUVs with weird names like Tiguan and Touareg (no longer available in the U.S) and their larger Atlas (a strangely common-sounding name) but no pickups, despite a robust commercial vehicle division in much of the rest of the world.
VW did market a pickup of sorts back in the early days, and these were offered in single cab and DoKa (DoppelKabine or double cab) versions of their popular Bus, and later Vanagon, with the back cut off at cargo floor height, a rear bulkhead installed over the passenger cabin after the first or second row seats, and fold down sides to retain the load.
The single-cab pickup could haul more freight, but the DoKa is more fun to say and everyone loves crew cab pickups these days.
Later, after VW went to a front-engine, front-drive layout, they brought forth their next version of the pickup, known throughout the rest of the world as the Caddy and based on the Golf. Get it? A caddy carries a golfer's clubs!
Of course, those names only made sense in the rest of the world. Here in America, we got the Rabbit instead of the Golf and the pickup instead of the Caddy, whose name would probably be confused with the shortened version of Cadillac’s moniker to an older generation, anyway. We did get the pickup though, actually the Rabbit Pickup, for a few years in gas and diesel versions, produced at the VW plant in Pennsylvania, from 1978-84. The VW/Audi/Porsche dealer I worked for in the mid-1980s had one that was used for running parts and later I owned one personally. I always thought they were fun to drive and were reasonably useful for their size.
Those were the days when everyone was selling a small pickup, and most were little more than cars with an open back bed, but they were fuel-efficient and capable of tasks that most average homeowners or suburban dwellers needed done or sporty enough to haul the toys to the beach or the gear to the mountains.
Today, new Volkswagen pickups are absent from the North American market, but the possibility of change could be in the air. While their Amarok pickup is not currently sold here, VW did go through the effort of trademarking the name in the U.S., though why anyone else would take the name Amarok is beyond me. VW's vehicle naming convention has gone from pedestrian to clever to "huh"? Regardless, there’s more reason to wonder about Volkswagen’s intentions than just reserving a name.
In 2019, VW and Ford announced they would be collaborating on some projects, mostly self-driving technology but also platform and production facility sharing, and here’s where it gets interesting.
VW just announced its new Amarok would be based on the next generation Ford Ranger due out in 2022 and built in Ford’s South Africa plant.
The odds of that truck coming here are nil due to complicated taxes that apply to foreign-made pickups, but Ford also produces the Ranger in Michigan, and that plant could support the Amarok as well.
One big question on enthusiasts' minds is whether the V6 turbo diesel engine available to the rest of the world would be offered here. But it’s unlikely considering that VW is continuing to deal with fallout from its diesel emissions cheat scandal. Still, the aggressive four-door pickup with flared fenders and tough-looking stance makes a statement that would be sure to appeal to a younger demographic or family.
Volkswagen teased a few years back with a concept pickup truck based on the Atlas mid sized SUV that would have been made at their Tennessee plant but that vehicle would have been of lighter and less capable unibody construction. The body-on-frame Ranger/Amorak should be higher rated to carry and haul heavier loads.
Whatever you call it, a pickup from Volkswagen is missed in the U.S. and would undoubtedly be a welcome option for consumers shopping in the limited field of midsize pickups.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.