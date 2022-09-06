Ever since the first two automobiles came together at an intersection simultaneously, there’s been a need for traffic controls.
If experience is any guide, anyone who has ever been stuck in a snarl of vehicles has been struck with the knowledge to streamline traffic efficiency, or so we like to think.
You can almost hear the shouting, "If this guy would just go around her, that whole lane would start moving!” or “What genius thought merging four lanes into two was a good idea?”
From around the turn of the 20th century through the early 1920s, city transportation consisted of trains, walkers and bicycles. Cities were compact, and urban centers were well-defined. As the automobile proliferated, cities spread and became car-oriented. By the 1950s, the suburban lifestyle became viable as families took to the highways and commuting became common.
Even before highways connected outlying neighborhoods to commercial centers, a group of engineers was working with municipal officials seeking remedies for car accidents through traffic regulatory devices and roadway designs.
They were engaged in facilitating traffic movement and promoting the standards of traffic engineering, and departments in city and state governments had the task to make a safer and more efficient highway transportation system. This group organized in 1931 as the Institute of Transportation Engineers. Prior to this, focus was on infrastructure materials.
In 1937, Harvard University became the first institution to offer courses in traffic engineering. Contributing to the course work were organizations like the American Public Works Association, Automotive Safety Foundation, American Automobile Association (AAA was around way back then!) and the National Safety Council.
Ironically, the lessons taught there didn’t seem to escape their Ivy League walls, as anyone who has ever tried to navigate the maze of roads in and around Cambridge or its neighboring city across the Charles River can attest.
Closer to home the debate is ongoing over the most efficient way to control intersection traffic, considering the sometimes limited real estate and the wide variety of vehicles from commercial semis to bicycles that use local roadways, even as another roundabout is nearing completion on the North-South Road.
Although it was never intended to function as a bypass of Route 16, North-South Road has been just that for many motorists transiting the valley. The unofficial shortcut just celebrated its 20th birthday with little fanfare, although it remains to be seen just how another traffic control feature will muddy its efficacy.
Personally, I have no issues with roundabouts. On the plus side, there’s no requirement to stop if there’s no conflicting traffic and I’d rather slow to trace a radius than stop for a red light.
But like any unfamiliar device — a traffic device, in this case — the frustration occurs when humans are introduced into the equation. Poor driving techniques and lack of knowledge or experience tend to gum up the works. Maybe by the time a driver gets to the third roundabout in succession, they’ll have a better understanding of what to do. We can only hope.
This situation reminds me of the way a retail area developed in my hometown. I grew up with Route 9 as our major commercial strip, replete with traffic lights, roadway intersections and parking lot entrances, similar to our Route 16 though they hardly compare today.
As development on Route 9 squeezed out to the largely vacant land abutting parallel Route 30, that once free-flowing road started sprouting its own traffic lights, intersections, and entrances. By the time I started driving, Route 30 was just a slightly less hectic version of Route 9.
The difference here is while Route 16 has lights, North-South Road has roundabouts. It will be interesting to have a real-world, side-by-side comparison of the two predominant traffic control devices to see which are more efficient and which drivers ultimately prefer.
Regardless of which side of the intersection or roundabout issue you stand on, one thing is for certain: Where there’s traffic, there’s a need for control.
