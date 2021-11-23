Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. What’s not to like? It centers on food and family — which includes those close but not necessarily related — bringing people together around the table for a feast that doesn’t involve religion or politics or controversial messages. Well, unless you consider that the Pilgrims came to this land to avoid religious persecution and the entire holiday is predicated on the idea that the indigenous people of this region reached out to help these new settlers which ultimately spawned a brave new world and was the genesis for the holiday of which I speak.
Back in the 1600s, the Pilgrims arrived by ship. Boarding the rather flimsy Mayflower, a small (by today’s standards) square-rig sailing vessel, they literally threw fate to the wind and landed, as history taught us, on the shores of Plymouth, Mass. Perhaps the large rock at that location bearing the engraved date 1620 isn’t the actual rock onto which the Pilgrims set foot, but it’s symbolic of the feat.
A replica of the Mayflower floats idly in the harbor within eyesight of the famous rock, and a short distance away is Plimoth Plantation — a living museum. Plymouth, Mass., is rife with tales of early settlers and survival, and I spent several summers there in my youth when my father was a resident and volunteer at these attractions.
Massachusetts never shied away from its role as an early American colony. The Massachusetts Turnpike used the image of a Pilgrim’s buckle hat to symbolize the toll road.
Every Mass Pike sign and toll ticket (remember those?) had a Pilgrim’s hat on it, and early ones had an arrow going through it. Not the type of symbology that would probably fly today, but to a child, it was just another regional emblem.
Like Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang learning about the holiday in a short cartoon cutaway that undoubtedly overlooked some important historic points, elements of the Pilgrims are everywhere, intended to remind, not offend, especially in Plymouth, where “America’s Hometown,” as the place is branded, is emblazoned on the fenders of the local police cars.
Speaking of cars, many years on from the first Thanksgiving, Walter P. Chrysler took over the bankrupt Maxwell Motor Co. in 1923, with designs on starting a car company bearing his name.
With some minor changes, Maxwell Motor became Chrysler, but the lower-priced segment he wanted to compete in was dominated by Ford and Chevrolet. Chrysler needed the right car with the right name to appeal to the every man. A popular name with instant recognition.
You know where I’m going with this? All the way to Plymouth, a name suggested by Joe Frazer (not the boxer), who would go on to become president of Graham Motors and eventually join Henry Kaiser after World War II in a joint venture, the Kaiser-Frazer Corp.
Frazer thought of it as a strong American name, but the other executives in the room disagreed, thinking the name too puritanical-sounding. But Frazer, drawing on Walter Chrysler’s Kansas farm upbringing, pointed out that Plymouth Binder Twine was a staple of every American farmer and Plymouth was a familiar name.
Chrysler and Frazer weren’t terribly off the geographical mark. Plymouth Binder Twine was manufactured in Plymouth, Mass., by the Plymouth Cordage Co., whose sprawling mill complex still stands by the waterfront to the north of town.
Chrysler Corp. went on to embrace the symbolism with the introduction of the Plymouth automobile in 1928, using the image of the Mayflower, or a stylized version thereof, as part of their logo throughout production.
Perhaps the Pilgrims as a group were too puritanical to represent a rugged lower-end car, but their ship, the Mayflower, was a stout vessel and more a symbol of adventure than the Pilgrims themselves. Certainly more dynamic than the buckle hat commonly associated with the group.
Following Chrysler Corp.’s merger with Daimler-Benz of Germany in 1998, to become DaimlerChrysler AG, investment in Plymouth waned, transforming the brand into little more than rebadged Dodge products until in 2001, the Plymouth brand was sunk.
Unlike history, which celebrates the Pilgrims’ accomplishments every Thanksgiving, Plymouth vehicles faded into obscurity when the largely forgettable last silver Neon economy car rolled off the assembly line.
Although the Plymouth brand slipped silently beneath the waves, the emblematic Mayflower, or her replica, floats resolutely in Plymouth Harbor, a stone's throw from Plymouth Rock, itself a symbol of endurance.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.