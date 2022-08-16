When auto manufacturers partner up, it’s typically because there is some mutual benefit. One needs the other’s reputation or performance knowledge or engineering prowess. Sometimes it’s more basic, like access to a distribution network or supply chain or simply a cash infusion.

There have been some sensible partnerships over the years even though they don’t always lead to any long-term success. General Motors and Toyota had a love baby they named Saturn, born 1985. They promised to raise it in a kinder, gentler 1990s kind of way and equipped Saturn to cope with society’s ills by giving it plastic body panels to repel damage and its own dealership network with no-nonsense, non-negotiable sticker prices. Tough love.

