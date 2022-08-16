When auto manufacturers partner up, it’s typically because there is some mutual benefit. One needs the other’s reputation or performance knowledge or engineering prowess. Sometimes it’s more basic, like access to a distribution network or supply chain or simply a cash infusion.
There have been some sensible partnerships over the years even though they don’t always lead to any long-term success. General Motors and Toyota had a love baby they named Saturn, born 1985. They promised to raise it in a kinder, gentler 1990s kind of way and equipped Saturn to cope with society’s ills by giving it plastic body panels to repel damage and its own dealership network with no-nonsense, non-negotiable sticker prices. Tough love.
The best of intentions couldn’t keep Saturn safe, and by 2010, the honeymoon was over and Saturn became an orphan car brand.
Back in the 1980s, Chrysler joined with Maserat,i which unfortunately didn’t bring up Chrysler’s street cred as much as it destroyed years of a carefully earned performance reputation for Maserati. Think Chrysler in the K-car days, not the later Hellcat days.
When Saab was on life support after being put into hospice by General Motors and they needed an economical all wheel drive car, they rebadged the Subaru Imprezza as a Saab 9-2x. A Saabaru? Yep. That worked so well they did the same with the Saab 9-7x, also known as a Chevy Trailblazer. GM owed them that much. They did move the ignition key to the center console, one of the features that makes a Saab distinct and the ideal location to act as a secondary drain for all the coffee spilled by drivers. Electrical ignition switch plus coffee, what could go wrong?
Let’s go back a little further. When Studebaker was struggling they tried to present a confident face to Packard who was looking to Studebaker’s vast dealership network to help distribute their product which was losing market share rapidly. The Studebaker-Packard Corp. was formed in 1954 when the last two independent automakers joined forces. Unfortunately, things quickly unwound for Packard who was actually the driving force in this merger.
In 1956, the last “real” Packard was released featuring its first overhead valve V8 engine. By 1957, Packard was a brand in name only, marketing rebadged Studebakers as the latter company controlled the marketing purse strings. The year 1958 saw Studebaker emerge as the sole survivor as Packard continued to slide and its customers weren’t as enamored of the half-baked effort to turn a common Studebaker into a high-end Packard using some shiny trim and badges. The end of the road for Packard came soon, in mid-1958.
Packard went into the merger perhaps a bit optimistically, trusting Studebaker management who were already on the ropes financially and utilizing less than scrupulous methods of bookkeeping but much of this didn’t come to light until a lawsuit brought by Pan Am Airways forced some soul-bearing fiduciary disclosures.
In a strange clash of transportation companies and common names, Pan Am accused Packard of using the names Clipper, Caribbean, Constellation, Pan American, Panama and Pacific — all familiar model names to any Packard enthusiast.
These are also familiar names to any Pan Am enthusiast. Pan Am insisted the use of these names was a copyright infringement as they were used in their own marketing programs. Pan Am Clippers were flying boats and the name of their luxury service aboard their transoceanic flights. The same names used by Packard first adorned the bows of Pan Am’s mammoth seaplanes at a time when crossing the ocean by air was indeed an adventure.
With the demise of Packard, Pan Am agreed to drop the lawsuit but not before significant capital was spent on legal fees by the automaker and Studebaker’s creative bookkeeping and cash flow issues came to light.
Studebaker survived into the 1960s largely on the success of their economy minded Lark, saving money by mounting a newly styled body on outdated underpinnings. Still, Harold Smith thought the Lark had some potential and entered one in the first ever Daytona 500 in 1959. Smith started 50th of 59 cars and finished 31st still running at the end and completing 159 out of 200 laps, good enough to win $100 for his efforts.
Studebaker once billed itself “the oldest name in highway transportation in the world,” got its start building horse-drawn wagons in South Bend, Ind., in 1852 before transitioning to electric vehicles in 1902, and gas-powered automobiles in 1904. But by 1965, Studebaker had shut down its engine and transmission production lines leaving the final Studebaker model, a 1966 Cruiser, to be equipped from the factory with a Chevrolet drive train and marking the end of the road for Studebaker.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
