We’re coming into the time of year when the topic of conversation, if not about the weather, is about the roads.

Potholes are a staple of driving in New England, with freezing and thawing cycles taking their toll. Believe it or not, it could be much worse if it wasn’t for John Loudon McAdam, a Scottish engineer who changed the way roads were built. His ideas about road construction back in the early 1800s are still largely used today.

