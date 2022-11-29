We’re coming into the time of year when the topic of conversation, if not about the weather, is about the roads.
Potholes are a staple of driving in New England, with freezing and thawing cycles taking their toll. Believe it or not, it could be much worse if it wasn’t for John Loudon McAdam, a Scottish engineer who changed the way roads were built. His ideas about road construction back in the early 1800s are still largely used today.
McAdam laid his roads as level as possible, specifying the size of the crushed and compacted stone layers, finishing the top layer with a shallow convex camber and laying the roadway on top of the existing grade to allow water runoff. Eliminating pooling ensured the water wouldn’t penetrate the roadway, or carriageway at the time, allowing a long-lasting structure with minimal maintenance.
So revolutionary and ubiquitous were his roads the process would come to be known as Macadamization or macadam roads (the spelling change was evolutionary).
With the invention and proliferation of the automobile, it was discovered that a speeding car over a dirt road created a low-pressure area under the car that caused large clouds of dust and debris, prompting a Swiss doctor to suggest coating the roadway surface with tar. This helped solve the problem, which was also deteriorating the road surface.
Capitalizing on the use of tar, a man named Edgar Purnell Hooley patented a mixture of coal tar and ironworks slag known as tarmac.
Today, the word macadam is still used interchangeably with asphalt in some circumstances, particularly among older generations, and the word tarmac is often used to describe a large paved area such as airport ramps and paved surfaces.
As McAdam's roads became popular around the world, his construction technique found its way to America, where it was used to complete one of the first purpose-built roads, known as the National Road, which began in 1811 and was completed in 1834.
This road, still known as Route 40 in places, was the first federally funded road in the U.S., and was proposed by George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who believed this trail was important for unifying the country. Congress authorized it in 1806, and it would connect Cumberland, Md., to the Ohio River.
Closer to home and about a century later in 1919, the Theodore Roosevelt International Highway was established, running from Portland, Maine, to Portland, Ore., and passing through the northern part of the U.S. and southern Canada.
The road was approximately 4,060 miles long and designated a memorial following Teddy Roosevelt’s death. As an avid outdoorsman, Roosevelt had ties to Maine visiting many times to hunt, fish, snowshoe, and even climb Mount Katahdin. The route was not officially sanctioned with legislative approval, but it did appear on Rand-McNally maps beginning in 1921.
The idea and implementation of the TRIH emulated the Lincoln Highway, dedicated a few years before.
By this time, the automobile was becoming more popular, and the TRIH was formed by an early group of civic leaders and businessmen, including automobile dealers as a way to draw motorists to specific areas of the country to see the sights.
Today, many parts of the original road are still intact, or at least still extant as Route 302, where it is called the Roosevelt Trail in Windham, Maine, and other Lakes Region towns like Naples.
This same Route 302 crosses through New Hampshire and into Vermont, where the TRIH becomes Route 2. Through most of the country, the TRIH traces Interstate 80 west, and the current total length is around 3,047 miles.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
